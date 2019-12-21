PLYMOUTH — Numerous illicit drugs were found in an automobile during a traffic stop early Friday in far-southwestern McDonough County, according to authorities.

The driver, 35-year-old Jeremy C. Martin of Plymouth, was arrested and accused of numerous crimes.

A McDonough County Sheriff's Office deputy stopped the car Martin was driving shortly after midnight on Illinois Route 61 at the Hancock County border in Plymouth. The registration sticker on the white Kia's rear license plate had expired.

When the deputy approached the car, Martin said his driver's license was suspended. The car interior reeked of raw marijuana, according to the sheriff's office, and a probable-cause search ensued.

Deputies found about an ounce of methamphetamine, 10 hydrocodone pills and about 23½ ounces of pot.

Martin was accused of possession of a controlled substance, possession of 15 to 100 grams and delivery of meth, and possession of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis. He also was cited for driving with a suspended license, having no valid registration and having no insurance.

Bond for Martin was set at $50,000.