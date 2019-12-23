PEORIA — A Peoria-area group has purchased the rights to the Tailgate N' Tallboys Music Festival.

But unlike previous incarnations, the 2020 festival won't be held in the Peoria area.

The South Fork Dirt Riders facility in rural Taylorville, about 90 miles south of Peoria, is to play host to Tailgate N' Tallboys, to be held July 30 through Aug. 1.

Impending seven-month closure of the Murray Baker Bridge for reconstruction was a factor in the move from Peoria, according to Wayne Klein, co-owner of newly formed USA Concerts & Events.

The bridge that carries Interstate 74 over the Illinois River is adjacent to Riverfront Park, where Tailgate N' Tallboys has been held for most of its four-year existence.

Another relocation factor was a desire to turn Tailgate N' Tallboys into a multifaceted event. Current logistics don't appear to allow that.

"It really wasn't a festival setting," Klein said Monday. "It's an amazing setting to do a show, but a festival is creating experiences for friends and family — a bunch of different events going on besides music.

"The riverfront was really music without any experiences."

Among experiences Klein seeks to establish at a Taylorville Tailgate N' Tallboys are camping, fishing, mud volleyball, hiking and all-terrain-vehicle racing.

In another change, the 2020 event is scheduled for one weekend. Tailgate N' Tallboys had been held in several, multiple-day blocks throughout the summer at the Peoria Park District facility.

"I'm not saying there can't be a one-off show (there), but with six different dates on the riverfront splitting revenue, it was really, really hard to make the numbers work," Klein said.

"There's only so many entertainment dollars to go around. ... Having the whole festival down there just isn't going to happen."

USA Concerts & Events also is owned in part by Steven Crusen. He and Klein co-own Crusens restaurants and bars located in Peoria and West Peoria. Another is to open next week in Creve Coeur.

Crusen and Klein formed the concert company following the demise of Inked Entertainment, which produced Tailgate N' Tallboys. Crusens was an event sponsor.

"I thought it was great for the community and had a good time going," Klein said about wanting to preserve Tailgate N' Tallboys.

USA Concerts & Events also intends to produce shows to be held at the Creve Coeur and West Peoria Crusens, among other places. But Tailgate N' Tallboys appears to be the company's prime focus.

The 2020 lineup is to remain in the country/country-rock vein Tailgate N' Tallboys tapped in Peoria County, Klein suggested. Acts are to be announced the first week in February.

Klein said he considered other sites around Peoria, but no place seemed to fit. Among them was Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, where in 2016 the inaugural Tailgate N' Tallboys was held.

"I've been in this community my whole life, and I didn't want to take something out of the Peoria area," he said. "That being said, we'll see how Taylorville goes."

