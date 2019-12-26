EAST PEORIA — Christmas morning, firearms were stolen in a crude gun-shop burglary, police said.

At 3:23 a.m. Wednesday, East Peoria police were alerted by a security alarm at Midwestern Firearms, 829 E. Camp St. Officers arrived to find the glass front door had been shattered.

Several handguns had been taken, police said. A police report did not specify their value, just that the stolen goods were worth more than $500 total.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact East Peoria police detectives at (309) 427-7704.