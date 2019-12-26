GALESBURG — The Pekin girls basketball team split two games Saturday at the Streaks Invitational with the Dragons' best player on the sidelines.

Taylor Goss sat out the shootout because she's in concussion protocol after hitting her head on the floor Dec. 19 during a scramble for a loose ball late in Pekin's win at Midwest Central.

Pekin beat Bloomington 45-27 in its opener at Galesburg, but fell 58-32 to the host team in its second game.

"Galesburg is a good team, but I would like to see how we would have done against them with Taylor (Goss) playing," said Pekin coach Brett McGinnis.

Goss, a junior forward, is a three-year starter for the Dragons who rarely comes off the court.

She's been playing about 30 minutes a game and taking at least 10 shots a game this season. All that had to be replaced Saturday.

Gracie Kizer did her part. She scored 19 points against Bloomington and nine points against Galesburg.

Jenna Taphorn scored 15 points against Galesburg and eight points against Bloomington and Ariel Chism had six points against Bloomington.

Pekin (6-6) has an unusual stretch of three straight afternoon games coming up.

The Dragons will be play at Metamora at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and at home in Hawkins Gym against Washington at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 3 and East Moline United Township at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 4.

The Mid-Illini Conference games against Metamora and Washington were rescheduled from Jan. 24 and Dec. 21 because of a gym mix-up at Metamora and Pekin going to the Streaks Invitational.

Pekin is playing Washington in the afternoon because the Pekin boys basketball team has a home game against Chatham Glenwood the night of Jan. 3.

"And we'll be able to get a full day's rest before playing East Moline the next afternoon," McGinnis said.

Here are the box scores of the Pekin-Bloomington and Pekin-Galesburg games:

PEKIN 45: Lily Wegamann 1 0-0 2, Braelyn Oberle 1 0-0 2, Leah McClanahan 2 0-0 6, Laura Gilmore 0 0-0 0, Jenna Taphorn 3 2-2 8, Emma Cash 0 0-0 0, Gracie Kizer 8 3-4 19, Sami Diekhoff 0 0-0 0, Ainsley Hall 0 0-0 0, Taylor Goss DNP, Ariel Chism 3 0-0 6, Hailee Irby 0 0-0 , Natalie Righi 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 5-7 45. 3-point shots: McClanahan 2. Fouls: 7.

BLOOMINGTON 27: Bolger 3 2-2 8, Grisinger 0 0-0 0, Strange 1 0-0 2, Roth 0 0-0 0, Vetter 1 0-0 2, Hitt 2 1-1 5, Bellamy 2 0-0 4, Mesavan 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Smart 0 0-0 0, Pendleton 0 0-0 0, NA 2 1-2 7. Fouls: 10.

First quarter: Pekin 10, Bloomington 6.

Halftime: Pekin 17, Bloomington 11.

Third quarter: Pekin 28, Bloomington 19.

PEKIN 32: Lily Wagemann 1 0-0 2, Braelyn Oberle 0 0-0 0, Leah McClanahan 1 0-0 3, Laura Gilmore 0 0-0 0, Jenna Taphorn 6 1-2 15, Emma Cash 0 0-0 0, Gracie Kizer 4 1-2 9, Sami Diekhoff 0 0-0 0, Ainsley Hall 0 0-0 0, Taylor Goss DNP, Ariel Chism 0 0-0 0, Hailee Irby 0 0-0 0, Natalie Righi 2 0-2 4. Totals: 11 1-6 32. 3-point shots: McClanahan 1, Taphorn 2. Fouls: 17.

GALESBURG 58: Jenkins 14, Revis 2, Severson 5, Muer 4, Livingston 17, Semetoman 4.

First quarter: Galesburg 10, Pekin 6.

Halftime: Galesburg 32, Pekin 16.

Third quarter: Galesburg 42, Pekin 28.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.