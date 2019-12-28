PEORIA — For many, 2019 can't end soon enough.

Peoria has so far experienced 25 homicides this year, the most in at least 30 years. Only 13 cases have been solved or there have been arrests made. Three victims under the age of 17 have been killed. Three over the age of 60 have been killed.

And consider this — there have been 177 homicides in Peoria since 2008, according to Journal Star archives. With the 25 this year and the 22 last year, 27%, 47 deaths, of that 177, have come in the past two years.

So, what can we do, Peoria? The cry to end the violence is universal. There have been marches, rallies, protests at the police station and vigils by grieving family members and friends. Each time, people say it has to stop. And yet, another victim soon after is sent to the coroner's office.

Jimena Lopez, president of the Peoria chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, said in May after 4-year-old Jeremiah Ward was shot by stray bullets that people are devaluing life. “We have come to the point that life doesn’t matter because we know that we are not going to have a decent life. This is how you get to something like this happening,” she said then.

Agbara Bryson, the head of the New Millennium Institute, a think-tank that focuses on diversity, workforce development and healthy lifestyles, said the violence has a cascading effect upon the community.

"Whenever there is a traumatic life event, it has a ripple effect in multiple families," he said. "The emotional and traumatic events are passed onto the next generation as well as others who are affected by these traumatic life events."

So, Bryson said, Peoria is seeing more shootings and more stabbings and more violence, and more anxiety, more depression and more domestic violence. He believes this is culminating into what he calls a "self-handicapping lifestyle." One's experience can lead to bad choices and decisions because a person might see there's no other way. Depression, PTSD and other problems compound and, soon, people don't even see they are making the choice. Rather, he said, it becomes an unconscious mindset.

"They have adopted a self-destructive lifestyle. The only thing that is going to change them is a traumatic situation such as being faced with a life-changing event or losing a brother or losing a family member. Either that is going to change your mindset and behavior or launch you into more self-destructive behavior," he said.

It's that thinking that Bryson said must be changed for the violence in Peoria to stop. A cultural war is occurring, and the solution requires a change of thinking and of how people act and react to stress.

Chama St. Louis, a community activist, said people have become numb to the violence due, in part, to music, film and social media.

"There is a point now where people are desensitized to seeing death and having that basic care for human life. Everywhere we look, there is an opportunity to see someone doing something violent to someone, and the more you see it, the less valuable a life becomes. I also think it's not really the cause of the violence we have now," she said.

Rather, St. Louis believes it's the chronic disinvestment in the city's older neighborhoods.

"I think we can't ignore that. Whole groups of people, whole sides of towns have been ignored and left out. And you get violence when you aren't thinking about people who live in certain areas," she said. People, she said, aren't being asked what they need to be successful and to break the cycle.

To that end, Andy Diaz, a lifelong Peoria resident and a former Greeley student, said we need to support the good that is going on. He's a shop owner in Peoria's North Valley and has long encouraged more active participation by the police in the area. Not to arrest people but to be seen in positive settings by adults and children. He believes if more officers are in the neighborhoods in a less combative or assertive way, it could lead to more trust.

Diaz also wants more involvement in the community from those who live in the neighborhoods. Peoria must support the things that are going on such as Peoria Park District's ELITE program and the new Lights Out program that will start next month in Peoria Public Schools. But as he said, it can't just be the same people doing the same things all the time.

"We need more Peorians engaged. Where we have fallen off, as a community, is that we are more fragmented. We don't have neighborhood schools which were like community centers in the past," Diaz said. "When I was in school, I was at Greeley. We walked three blocks to get to school. You had bake sales where the moms came in. It was a community center where the community came together and interacted."

That interaction, he said, helped to form neighborhood bonds. Parents would look out for each other's children and the children would know to be respectful around others. It wasn't perfect and he realizes times have changed but he also thinks it's a step in the right direction to curbing the violence.

"We had a community in the schools. You knew someone on every block," he said. "Now, you have these mega schools. People are working two or three jobs just to survive. We have lost some of that community sense because it is harder to survive on one income."

But St. Louis noted times have changed because Peoria isn't providing livable wages to people who don't have college degrees. As a result, some parents can't spend the time they used to with their children because they are working multiple jobs. Fix that, she said, and that could help to curb some of the violence on the street.

Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion points to some telling statistics showing more weapons on the street. As of Dec. 13, he said, the PPD has seized 345 illegal firearms, which is 77 more than were seized in 2018.

"If there are more guns on the streets, more people will use them, and more people will be shot," Marion said. "As of Dec. 13, we were at 91 (shooting) victims compared to 68 victims at the same time in 2018."

And his take is that the number of homicides could have been even higher if those 345 weapons weren't seized by police.

So what can be done? What can we do? Marion said it can't be all the police or just one group. It has to be a city-wide priority.

"The police department cannot do it alone. We need the community’s help. The police and the community have to work together. I feel that we are doing better. Out of the last 11 homicides, nine of them are solved. That is a combination of great police work and great community participation," Marion said.

Diaz agrees but also thinks the Peoria police should come out into the community more. He suggests setting up "substations" within the community so that people can meet and get to know an officer — like the Resident Officer program without the residence. "People need to think there is a future," he said.

Government, St. Louis said, can play a bigger role. Instead of pointing fingers at each others or other community groups, citizens should look to government to invest in more meaningful ways in black and brown areas. Make aggressive and bold decisions to get the job done, she said, and it will pay off in the long run.

"It is our job to push for a higher level of accountability in local government," she said. "And incentivize people to do the right thing. We need to change how we look at people within the city who come from lower socioeconomic backgrounds. When you are desperate, that will call for desperate measures."

Many cities do a good job at investing in communities. The blueprint is there, St. Louis said, but we just need to be willing to come together. Diaz agreed but also argued little was done three years ago or since when the city was named by a website as the worst place for blacks to live in the United States. That, he said, is an issue as that talk can ring hollow and then cause more people to give up hope.

Bryson continued that some of the buy-in needs to come in from the Peoria Police Department. He said the PPD has not done enough to build up community relationships. It is doing well to lock people up, but a city can't arrest its way out of a high-crime situation.

Bryson points to his work in the city's schools. Traditional education is great, but there is also need for social and emotional learning.

"There is a great apathy out there," he said. "Some people have gotten comfortable living in poverty or crime. Their vision is hopeless and that will lead to death, incarceration, poverty or drug and alcohol abuse. So, how do you change that? By having them understand their cultural variables that influence the way that they think, including their families.

"Once you get the self-handicapping behaviors under control, then crime can be reduced."