MORTON — The village's newest restaurant melds historic preservation with cutting-edge technology.

The Forge Steakhouse will open Wednesday in the former Morton Blacksmith Shop at 25 E. Adams St. that was built in the early 20th century and sat vacant for more than 30 years until it was purchased three years ago and renovated.

More than steak is on the menu at the downtown Morton venue.

Behind a full-service bar is the CyberFire Lounge, a shooting range simulator where moving targets can be shot with infrared lasers fired from pistols and rifles.

All of the restaurant's menu items can be ordered in the CyberFire Lounge.

The transformation of the blacksmith shop into a restaurant took about a year. A major change in plans took place during that time.

"My wife and I were looking for a place to open the CyberFire Lounge and thought it would be a good fit with a bar and grill," said restaurant proprietor John Thomas.

"But we listened to people in town and read what they were saying on social media. They said Morton really needs a steakhouse. So we're opening a steakhouse. And we're honoring the history of the blacksmith shop."

The family of Karl Glueck Sr., owner of the blacksmith shop for about 50 years until his death at age 80 in 1983, couldn't be happier about the new use of the building.

"We're so proud of what's been done. It's awesome," said Fred Glueck of Metamora, who owned Glueck Supply, a lawn and garden shop, in Metamora for 45 years until he retired five years ago. Fred is Karl Glueck's son.

Fred Glueck said his remembers walking to his father's blacksmith shop when he was a kid and he later worked on lawnmowers there. His father walked to work because the family lived only a few blocks away.

Karl Glueck was a German immigrant who never lost his German accent and was meticulous about his work. He took his time.

"When people came into the shop and wanted something done on an item right away, my father would tell them to take the item with them," Fred Glueck said.

Ida Bolliger of Tremont, Karl Glueck's granddaughter, has the same recollection.

"I have vivid memories of seeing tools everywhere in the shop and my grandfather telling customers that if they wanted something done in a hurry, they should go somewhere else," she said.

A forge from the blacksmith shop is on display at the restaurant. So are an anvil and hammer. Other memorabilia includes a door damaged in a fire, and a Tazewell County News story about Karl Glueck in 1977.

The restaurant's kitchen and CyberFire Lounge are in the footprint of the original part of the blacksmith shop.

"My workshop, where I worked on lawnmowers, is where the bathrooms are now located," Fred Glueck said with a laugh.

Thomas said he learned about the availability of the blacksmith shop on the Morton Economic Development Council website about a year ago.

He met with representatives from Emerald City Investments, the company that purchased the blacksmith shop two years earlier, and drew up a sketch that day of what he thought a restaurant and the CyberFire Lounge would look like in the building.

"Much of that sketch is what the place looks like today," Thomas said.

Thomas and Emerald City Investments recently received a $10,000 building improvement grant from the village of Morton.

The grant program, funded by a .25 percent village business district sales tax, helps businesses that are making improvements to buildings in the district.

When his business is fully staffed, Thomas said, he'll have about 40 to 50 employees. For now, the vast majority of employees are part-time.

Entrees at The Forge include the Anvil T-bone ($34), 14 ounces of bone-in New York strip and filet mignon; an eight-ounce filet mignon ($34); 12-ounce ribeye ($30); six-ounce sirloin ($19); 28-ounce Tomahawk bone-in ribeye ($64); Portobello mushroom steak ($19); and ahi tuna steak ($22).

Each entrée comes with a vegetable and potato.

One shareable menu item features "hot rocks."

Pre-sliced filet mignon ($15) or ahi tuna ($13) can be cooked by a customer at the table on granite rocks heated to 500 to 600 degrees.

There's a Blacksmith Burger ($13), portabella mushroom sandwich ($12), and the soups and salads selections include a caprese salad ($8) with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and basil infused olive oil, garnished with a balsamic reduction and micro basil.

Thomas and his wife, Amber, are former Caterpillar Inc. employees. They live in Morton with their son Finley, 4.

Their daughter Kira Corley, 22, The Forge's assistant manager, was married last week at the restaurant. Jenna Thomas, 18, another daughter, is serving in the U.S. Navy.

John Thomas is a 1988 Limestone Community High School graduate. He was in the same graduating class with Hall of Fame baseball player Jim Thome.

"This is an exciting time for our family, seeing this vision come to life," Thomas said.

