Good morning, troops. It's Monday, Dec. 30.

A fire before dawn Monday in Morton destroyed a vacant house, according to authorities.

The blaze began about 5 a.m. at 312 W. Pershing St., across from the Morton Public Library and on the periphery of the village's downtown area.

Weather conditions played a role in the building's relatively thorough destruction, according to Joe Kelley, the Morton fire chief.

"It was kind of a wind-driven fire, so the entire structure was involved when we arrived," he said.

As of about 7 a.m., firefighters were dousing the charred remains. Nobody was residing in the house at the time of the fire, according to Kelley.

"I believe that the building was slated for destruction," he said. "I don't believe it was worth a great deal of money."

It's possible what remained of the house would be demolished soon, according to Kelley. The abandoned house next door was spared of damage.

Kelley said he didn't know what caused the fire. No firefighters were injured.

Pershing Street between Jefferson Street and Bauman Avenue was closed to vehicular traffic for at least two hours Monday morning.