PEKIN — A Peoria woman was in jail in one county and might face charges in another county in connection with her drug-related arrest Christmas Day.

Police in Rushville arrested Kellie J. Fasnacht, 53, who was accused of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and possessing cannabis in a motor vehicle, among other things.

Fasnacht also was found to have an outstanding warrant in Tazewell County. It stemmed from a meth-possession case from November 2018, in which she failed to appear in court, according to a representative of the Tazewell County State's Attorney's Office.

After being held initially at the Schuyler County Jail in Rushville, Fasnacht was transported about 65 miles northeast to the Tazewell County Jail in Pekin. She was booked there Dec. 27.

As of Thursday morning, Fasnacht was being held without bond. Her next court date was scheduled for Jan. 9.

Charges against Fasnacht in Schuyler County were pending. State's Attorney Ramon Escapa is reviewing the case, according to his office.

Fasnacht has been arrested for drugs multiple times in Peoria County, according to jail records.