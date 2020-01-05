KIRKWOOD — An Iowa man was hospitalized Saturday after he crashed his vehicle in the Warren County village of Kirkwood.

Drunken driving was suspected, according to the Illinois State Police.

About 5 p.m., Michael A. Payne, 65, of Muscatine was driving a 2011 Ford Explorer at high speed southbound on Harding Street in Kirkwood. The pavement inclined at a railroad crossing just north of North Street.

Payne's sport-utility vehicle became airborne, with all four wheels leaving the ground, as it crossed the tracks, according to the State Police.

The SUV landed on Harding Street, ran off the west side of the pavement, struck an embankment and came to rest in the yard of a residence.

An ambulance transported Payne to OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, about seven miles to the northeast. There was no word regarding his condition.

Payne was accused of aggravated driving under the influence, DUI, reckless driving, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, disobeying a stop sign and driving with a revoked license.