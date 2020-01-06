PERU — A Putnam County man was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal, single-vehicle accident last week in Peru.

Steven W. Siemers, 61, of Hennepin was pronounced dead Jan. 3 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru, not long after the accident at U.S. Route 6 and Illinois Route 251.

The LaSalle County Coroner's Office released Siemers' identity Monday. It had been withheld, pending notification of relatives and others.

Siemers was driving a roll-off dumpster-carrying truck that crashed into the Route 6 overpass on southbound Route 251, according to the Peru Police Department.

The boom hoist of the truck was extended and upright when it hit the overpass.

According to video evidence, it appeared Siemers had unloaded a dumpster in LaSalle, then headed west into Peru. The boom hoist remained upright, probably unbeknownst to Siemers, police stated.

About 4:30 p.m., Siemers drove the truck on the exit ramp from westbound Route 6 to southbound Route 251. Then the hoist struck the overpass.

Emergency personnel attended to Siemers at the scene before he was transported to the hospital.

The police department and coroner's office were continuing their investigations.