PEKIN — A March trial date was set Wednesday for a Peoria County Board member charged with battery for a November incident near Tremont.

Matthew Windish, 39, remains free on bond pending trial March 9 on the misdemeanor charge, preceded by a pre-trial conference a week earlier.

Windish, of Brimfield, was arrested Nov. 5 shortly after the incident in a lot owned by A&R Bulk Transport. A company official told police Windish had left a trailer in the lot. When an employee later told him a fee was owed for using the lot, Windish’s responses eventually became physical, the official said.

Another employee recorded the confrontation in a video that appeared to show Windish shoving the man to the ground and wrestling with him. A third employee demanded that Windish stop while brandishing a large wrench he threatened to use on Windish, the video revealed.

Windish was elected in 2018 to the county board seat that represents the western part of the county, including Brimfield, Elmwood and part of Dunlap.