At least one person was injured Tuesday when two vehicles collided on a relatively new highway northwest of Macomb, authorities stated.

The accident took place about 8:45 a.m. on Illinois Route 336 near County Road 1500 North.

According to the Illinois State Police, a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Christopher Yates, 36, of Joliet was headed north when it crossed the center line toward a box truck driven by Craig Kauzlarich, 48, of Colona.

Kauzlarich veered left in an attempt to avoid a collision. Yates veered right, and the vehicles crashed head-on in the northbound lane.

It was unclear if one or both drivers sustained injuries. A helicopter ambulance was summoned.

Yates was cited for improper lane usage.

The collision took place on a 7-mile stretch of Route 336 that opened in June 2018. The new section bypasses downtown Macomb, took three years to build and is considered a key link in the Chicago-Kansas City Expressway.