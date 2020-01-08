PEORIA — Too drunk to board a plane at the Peoria airport, a man declined police help to take a taxi to a hotel.

Instead, he drank booze in a bathroom stall before asking to be taken to jail.

About 6:10 p.m. Saturday at the Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport, a cafe waitress contacted a Peoria County sheriff's deputy assigned to the facility. She said that a passenger at the cafe bar had ordered a coffee with whiskey, but he appeared intoxicated and should not be served alcohol, according to a sheriff's report.

"The waitress stated that the passenger's manner made her very uncomfortable," the report stated. "The waitress further advised that the passenger had stated he had several knives on or about his person, one of which was lying on the bar in front of him."

The deputy approached the passenger, a 50-year-old Urbana man who was slurring his speech and "visibly intoxicated," the report stated. When asked about the knives, the man said he would throw them away, though he asked the deputy to dispose the knife on the bar. After telling the man to leave the cafe and wait for his plane, the deputy secured the knife at the airport sheriff's office.

About an hour later, a woman approached the same deputy said a man vaping in a lounge area had "made her uncomfortable," the report stated. She also said he seemed "very drunk" and might have fallen asleep, the report said.

The deputy found the man — the knife aficionado from the cafe — asleep in the lounge. the deputy led the man outside for some fresh air before being called to another matter.

A half-hour later, TSA summoned the deputy about a passenger deemed too drunk to board his plane. The deputy escorted the man — the same one from the previous two run-ins that night — out of the TSA checkpoint. The deputy said he would call a taxi to take the man to a hotel.

As the deputy called the cab, the man said he needed to use the airport restroom. When the taxi arrived, the deputy found the man had locked himself inside a bathroom stall, refusing to exit to take the cab, the report stated.

Instead, the man began to smoke a cigarette and drink from a liquor bottle he had brought with him, the report stated. He told the deputy to "call the local police to take him to jail," the report stated.

Forty-five minutes later, the man remained in the stall, so police used a lock-out tool to jimmy the door open. As requested, the man was taken to the Peoria County Jail, where he was booked on charges of criminal trespass to land and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

