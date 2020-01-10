A dog died and a man sustained critical injuries Thursday in a single-vehicle accident in rural Fulton County, according to authorities.

Trenton Weaver, 20, of Canton was driving a 2008 Hyundai sport-utility vehicle shortly before 11 a.m. on Illinois Route 95 when it ran off the road and overturned near Fickle Road west of Smithfield.

Weaver was ejected from the vehicle, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. He wasn't wearing a seat belt.

A helicopter transported Weaver to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was listed in critical condition Friday.

There also were two dogs ejected from the vehicle. One dog died at the scene. Fulton County Animal Control transported the other dog to Spoon River Animal Clinic in Canton.