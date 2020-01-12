Sunday

Jan 12, 2020 at 3:47 PM


MARRIAGES

Tazewell County

Steven Burton, 30; Gabrielle Brennan-Walker, 29; both Pekin.

Tyler Earley, 26; Courtney Goff, 28; both East Peoria.

Benjamin Hausam, 34, Peoria; Ashly Ryken, 23, Pekin.

Dasa Pham, 31; Hien Nguyen, 27; both Peoria.

 

Woodford County

Clarence Friend Jr., 54; Linda Behrens, 52; both El Paso.

Korey Stafford, 34; Derek Rapp, 30; both Metamora.

 

DIVORCES

Woodford County

Abraham, Malyne and Bullock, Alan.

Mendora, Katelyn and Antonio.

Scurlock, Kimberly and Frank.

Slane, James and Jessica.

Shoup, Laurel and John.