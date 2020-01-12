On December 14, I was going in to Target to buy a phone. I missed the curb and fell on my face. I hit the bridge of my nose and blood was everywhere. Instantly, Gary and his wife were there to help. Damen, a young man who is employed at Target, asked if I was okay and also checked on me again when I saw him later. I am on the mend now and it could have been a lot worse. Thank you to all those that stopped to help me.

H.M.

Peoria

