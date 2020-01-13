After the death of a loved one, have you ever found yourself suddenly missing something that never had been a big deal before?

I don't mean the initial shock. Family and friends die, and grief hits fast and hard.

Rather, I'm talking about down the road, long after death's gut punch has ebbed a bit. Then, out of the blue, you realize that something small but special is gone forever. The loss of that small thing becomes a big deal.

If that's never happened to you, it's kind of hard to explain. But this unexpected and unsettling feeling just struck me, while realizing that this week will bring my first birthday without my father still around.

Not that he'd spend the actual day with me — at least, not for decades. I'm sure the last time we celebrated my birthday together, there were party hats, cake and ice cream, and pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey.

I've lived in Peoria for more than 30 years, while my parents never wandered far from Chicago, the city of their birth, as well as mine. Amid that sort of distance — plus pesky jobs and other unavoidable responsibilities — presents would be exchanged at convenient times while the actual birthdays would be acknowledged with a phone call.

In my July-birthday call to my father, I'd usually wish him a good day, then make a crack about his beloved (though oft-stumbling) Cubs. I'm not sure what else he'd do on all of those birthdays — probably eat dinner with my mom, which he did the other 364 days of the year as well — but I'm sure it was more exciting and lively than my unimaginative, perfunctory call.

When the call went the other way? That's when memories were created.

Now, the following might sound corny, and it was. But for eons, on my birthday, my mom and dad would call me, each on a phone extension, and sing a zippy version of "Happy Birthday." Granted, their crooning was more like caterwauling — genetics I've inherited — but there was a charm in the off-key warbling.

When they'd finish, I'd laugh and say, "Thank you, Steve and Eydie." They'd chuckle and exchange a few more words with me, then we'd get off the phone and go about our separate days.

Otherwise, I've never been too excited about my birthday. It's not that aging bothers me in the least. Rather, coming in the wake of the holidays and in the dreary month of January, my birthday just seems anticlimactic. Not that I'm complaining: having a blah birthday is much better than never having one at all. Yet for me, it's a day that gets me little more excited than Arbor Day.

Still, my parents' "Happy Birthday" duet ritual was always something that always put a smile on my face.

But not anymore.

My impending birthday will be the first since my dad died unexpectedly last February. This is the first year when I won't hear him sing "Happy Birthday."

For sure, my mom will call me. But I bet she won't sing. After all, Steve and Eydie retired together. And when Eydie died, Steve didn't go back on the road.

There are far bigger things that I miss regarding my father's absence. Still, my heart felt zap of raw realization as I just grasped the notion that my birthday — actually, all of them, evermore — will pass without that traditional ritual. My father will sing for me no more.

Have you even been hit with that kind of jolting epiphany? For you, maybe there was something small that a loved one habitually would do or say — something that never really grabbed your attention, until it vanished forever.

If so, consider sharing your memory for an upcoming column. My contact info is below. Let me know about the little things you miss.

If we miss these things together, at least we'll have the comfort of knowing that we're not alone — that the little things in life mean a lot to all of us, especially when they're gone.

Phil Luciano can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.

