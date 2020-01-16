Last month’s relocation from the previous location at 3422 Court St., to a new facility at 19 Olt Ave.., is expected to allow Heartland Health Services to expand its capabilities in Pekin.



“With us adding additional providers here, the other location wasn’t large enough for us to have everybody under one roof,” said Michelle Sanders, director of development and marketing for Heartland Health Services. “This team is growing and more patient services and more providers caused the need for the move.”



Sanders added that the relocation was a seamless one in that Heartland Health Services did not have to discontinue services at any point. A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the relocation was postponed until Thursday to allow employees to get settled in at the new facility.



“We’re very happy to be here in Pekin,” said Heartland Health Services Chief Executive Officer Sharon Adams. “(This clinic provides obstetrics), gynecology, women’s services and we hope to expand now that we have the space.”



According to Sally Snyder, Heartland Services board chairperson, the health center’s cooperation with area facilities like UnityPoint Health and OSF St. Francis is key to successful operations.



“It’s a collaborative effort,” Snyder said. “We all work together to provide the very best health care services for all our patients.”



Pekin Mayor Mark Luft was on hand to congratulate Heartland Health Services on the new facility and the growth in services that the larger building represents.



“We’re very proud to have you here,” said Luft. “This is a good example of the way (the city) is moving forward, with new businesses coming and existing businesses (are growing). Any move forward from here, our door is always open. The city will be proud to work with you on anything we can do to help.”



Following the ribbon-cutting, guests were invited to partake of light refreshments and to tour the new clinic.



Based in Peoria, Heartland Health Services operates six primary care centers in Peoria and two in Pekin. For more information, visit hhsil.com.