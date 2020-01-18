PEORIA — Whenever there is a school shooting somewhere in the country — and as every American knows, that is not a rare or occasional event — Peoria Public Schools Police Chief Demario Boone clips photographs of student victims from the newspaper and affixes them to a plain sheet of paper.

The sad, personal tribute to students who would not attend another day in their school is taped at eye level to the whiteboard on the wall in his office at Glen Oak Learning Center in Peoria.

"I don't like to be reminded of what that means," Boone said during an interview, where the sounds of children moving and playing blended with the sounds of adults working constantly to keep the trains on the tracks. "But more than that, I don't want to forget the reasons why we're here and what we're doing."

In fact, he'd like to be able to do a little more. The district is in the early stages of trying to convince state legislators to bring back the certified police department that was decertified in 2014. The department was organized in 1970 at a time when integration and cross-boundary busing was roiling school districts, not just in Peoria, but across the country. The department, staffed by officers who were graduates of the Illinois Police Academy and thus had authority to carry firearms and make arrests, lasted 44 years. A convergence of opposition from state interests and agencies decertified what was the only full-fledged school district police department in the state.

The district has tried to bring it back ever since, and will try again this year.

"We're hopeful," Boone said.

Boone has been the PPS director of school safety since July 1, 2016. Coming over from the Peoria Police Department, he had been a school resource officer in the district since 2005. His length of service means he was a member of the department when it was a fully certified, arrest-powered, firearm-approved police department; and its chief for most of the time since it lost its certification six years ago. Boone isn't interested in dissecting how or why his department was decertified in 2014 in a move he describes as originating in the murkiness of state politics. He'd much rather talk about getting its certification back.

"There are so many reasons why it is a good idea," Boone said. "It's a big cost savings to the district for one, but even more important, the officers are ingrained in the daily lives of the students in the schools where they serve as mentors and role models."

The district has tried a different approach to re-certification this year. A resolution was offered by the district for a vote at last December's Illinois Association of School Boards' Joint Annual Conference in Chicago. The hundreds of school board member delegates from around the state voted on the following:

"BE IT RESOLVED THAT the Illinois Association of School Boards shall support legislation that would allow any school district who previously established a professional police force to re-establish a police force with all the duties and responsibilities of local law enforcement agencies."

It passed by a voice vote. Here's what the resolutions committee had to say about the proposal:

"The resolution would address student and school safety similar to other resolutions, but in a manner unique to the submitting district. The submitting district asks IASB to pursue legislation to allow for the district to re-establish its school district police force.

"It is believed that Peoria Public Schools is the only downstate school district in the State of Illinois that hired a police force with the duty of serving a public school district without other jurisdictional authority. Many other local governments, including park districts, hire their own law enforcement, but it was not a common practice for school districts due to an unclear interpretation of the law. Many school districts choose to enter into an agreement with a local police department to provide School Resource Officers (SROs).



"School safety issues continue to be a major concern for many school districts. The submitting district is asking for IASB’s assistance in attempting to address a local school safety issue that could not, and would not, be widely applied across the State of Illinois."

The fact that the submitting district has already garnered local support from elected officials was impactful to the committee. The resolution is a small but potentially helpful step toward a rebirth of the PPS police department.

"It's nice to have the recommendation," said state Sen. Dave Koehler, whose district includes Peoria. "But this is by no means a slam dunk."

Koehler and state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth are working with the district to draft legislation to bring before the General Assembly. Koehler said the biggest challenge is to craft a bill that accomplishes what his constituents are asking for — that is, the re-establishment of the PPS police department — without the appearance that the beneficiary of the proposal would be a single school district in the state.

"While I personally have no problem with the concept for the Peoria police department, in this instance (Rep. Gordon-Booth) and I are just facilitators," Koehler said. "But we also have to be realistic. This is challenging legislation that all stakeholders will have to have a say on."

Boone said instead of thinking that the security needs of Peoria schools are somehow different than the needs of other school districts, legislators might consider that Peoria is merely ahead of its time.

"We're not interested in trying to be the only school police department in the state," Boone said. "We just want the chance to show that it might be the best practice for a lot of school districts."

Currently, the district employs 27 school resource officers who are assigned to its 27 school buildings. They do not carry firearms, and they do not have the authority to make arrests. The district also pays for three resource officers who are certified members of the Peoria Police Department and are stationed in each of the city's three high schools. Boone said it stands to reason that allowing resource officers to carry firearms enhances the security of the school in the event of a live shooting incident that no one wants to think about, but everyone needs to be prepared for.

"Keeping students safe is our No. 1 role," Boone said.

The proposal has the support of the district's teachers union.

"The benefit of having an internal certified department is that the school resource officers spend every day with our students, they know our students by name, they build relationships with our students, they have specialized training for working with students, and they are, therefore, able to de-escalate situations as part of the school family as opposed to trying to do so as an outsider," union President Jeff Adkins-Dutro said.

Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said a return to a certified police department has an economic benefit on top of a security benefit.

"With our own armed school safety officers taking the place of the three Peoria police officers currently at our high schools, we would see a significant cost savings that could instead go toward our students and staff," she said.

Desmoulin-Kherat said it is too soon to announce a specific plan or course of action with regard to a school police department, but that school security remains a top priority.

"We are in the exploratory phase of this process and are vetting various ways to arm our school safety officers, both legislative and non-legislative," Desmoulin-Kherat said. "In any case, it will take time and care to thoroughly identify the right solution for our district."

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.