EDELSTEIN — A Chillicothe man was nearly three times the legal intoxication threshold when at the wheel of an ATV that crashed and killed his passenger Friday, according to a police report.

Michael R. Ladd, 28, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.22 after an ATV wreck that killed Brandon Buckley, 20, also of Chillicothe, according to a report by the Peoria County Sheriff's Office. By state law, 0.08 is the limit for presumed intoxication.

Ladd was cited for aggravated DUI and reckless operation of a Polaris RZR all-terrain vehicle that crashed in a field southeast of Edelstein.

At 11:40 p.m. Friday, sheriff's deputies were called to 19900 block of Centerville Road. There, under sleet and rain, a deputy was led by Ladd to the ATV, which was tipped onto the driver-side door.

"I observed Busch Light cans on the ground, all around the crashed ATV," the deputy wrote in the report.

An unresponsive Buckley was still in the ATV. The deputy pulled him out and began CPR. Meantime, Ladd sat on the ground, attempting to put pressure on a head wound to Buckley, the report stated.

Paramedics arrived and took over treatment of Buckley. They soon stopped and declared him dead, the report stated. Monday, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Buckley had suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and likely died instantly.

At the scene Friday, a deputy detected a "strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from Ladd's breath," the report stated. Ladd said he and Buckley had drunk two beers each.

Ladd, who complained of pain to his head and body, was taken into an ambulance.

"Ladd became aggressive toward paramedics and threatened to punch them if they gave him an IV," the deputy wrote in the report. "I instructed Ladd to lay on the cot and listen to paramedics, which he complied to without further incident."

To police, Ladd said he had been driving the ATV, the report stated. He and Buckley had visited a Buckley friend in Princeville, then headed home toward Chillicothe.

"He and Buckley were driving through the fields due to it being faster than taking the roads," the report stated. "Ladd stated that he was traveling about 30 mph, hit a bump and crashed. Ladd was unsure if the ATV rolled."

Ladd consented to blood and urine samples for DUI testing, the report stated.

Ladd was taken to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical center because of his injuries. There, he was given a notice to appear later in court on the charges. Further information about his condition was not available Tuesday.

