PEORIA — One woman will serve a year of probation and 75 hours of public service after pleading guilty to leaving three little children left unattended in an apartment.

Jennosha Adams, 25, must also pay a $75 fine, the judge ordered after she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of endangering the life or health of a child. The probation is conditional discharge, a non-reporting form of probation that doesn't require a person to check in with a probation officer.

According to the court order, Adams must complete her public service hours within the first 10 months of her probation.

The charge stated she left three children, all under the age of five, alone from 1 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2019. The apartment, the charge states, was "strewn with garbage, feces and bugs."

On that day, Peoria police were called to Lexington Hills Apartments, 3440 W. Oakcrest Drive, regarding youngsters left unsupervised. Officers found six children — all 6 years of age and younger — alone in the apartment.

Another woman, Ladeesea Chism, 26, was also arrested and charged with a nearly identical charge. She too is charged with leaving different children, all under the ages of four, alone for the same period of time.

She pleaded not guilty and a trial is set for June 29. If convicted, she faces either probation or up to a year in the county jail.