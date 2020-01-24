A fire Thursday night at a Northwest Peoria house was determined to be accidental, authorities stated.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire, which was reported about 6:30 p.m. at 4205 W. Richards Way.

Upon arrival, crews reported black smoke seeping from vents above the garage attached to the two-story house, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

Inside the garage, smoke was thick and visibility was limited. It took firefighters about five minutes to bring the blaze under control.

The house sustained mild smoke damage. All four residents were outside the house when firefighters arrived. Nobody was injured.

The fire department didn't elaborate about the cause of the blaze. Damage was estimated at $10,000.