TUESDAY'S RESULT

BOYS BASKEBALL

AT PEKIN

Final: Pekin 55, Macomb 25 (nonconference).

What happened: Pekin won its third straight game after losing four straight. The Dragons were in control from the opening tip. They led the Bombers 20-4 after the first quarter, 32-13 at halftime and 45-22 after three quarters. Ten of the 11 players who dressed for Pekin scored.

Stars: Justin Taphorn led Pekin with 12 points and Brady Grashoff had 11. Adam Cash and Max Jones each contributed eight points to the Dragons' win.

Did you know: Pekin fell out of a tie for first place in the Mid-Illini Conference on Tuesday while not playing a conference game. Morton (12-9, 6-1) beat Dunlap 59-56 in overtime and took sole possession of the top spot in the conference. Pekin is in second place at 5-1. The Dragons won't play again until Jan. 31, when they'll travel to Dunlap (4-12, 0-6) for a conference game. Pekin will play at Limestone (6-13, 2-4) on Feb. 1 in another conference game. The Limestone game was moved from this weekend so Limestone can participate in the Metamora Roundball Classic.

Quote: "We did a great job on defense taking away Macomb's ways of attacking us, and contesting their shots. Macomb made four consecutive uncontested shots in the third quarter and I called a timeout. We made some adjustments, got back to the basics, and stopped the run." -- Pekin coach Jeff Walraven.

Records: Pekin 11-5; Macomb 4-11.