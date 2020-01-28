Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, Jan. 28.

After almost two years of dormancy, the vacant restaurant space at Radnor Road and Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria is to receive a new occupant.

The proprietor isn't exactly new to the restaurant business.

Weaver's Fresh Food & Drink might open in March at 7301 N. Radnor Road, according to Matt Weaver.

The 4,700-square-foot building played host for years to Double A's Pizza Sports Bar Grill. It moved in 2018 to 7716 N. Illinois Route 91, across from The Shoppes at Grand Prairie.

"As I've talked with people, it's apparent North Peoria's wanting some new flavors and will support a new restaurant at this location," Weaver stated in an email.

Previously, Weaver was one of the proprietors of Shelton's, a restaurant and bar on Farmington Road in West Peoria. Last summer, Weaver decided to dissolve his Shelton's partnership.

A second Shelton's had been planned for the old Trefzger's Bakery building at 3504 N. Prospect Road in Peoria, but that fell through.

"I felt it was time for a new space and concept," Weaver wrote.

What Weaver has planned for the Radnor Road site is a focus on fresh food and quality service, he stated. Some Shelton's items are to be on the menu, as are some new dishes.

Food service is planned from lunchtime until 10 p.m. daily, with the bar and its 14 taps of beer remaining open later on busy nights. The restaurant is to have a carry-out counter, accessed from a separate entrance.

Weaver also plans to honor his family heritage. On the restaurant walls, he envisions photographs and newspaper and magazine articles about the legendary Weaver Angus Farm located at the northwest edge of the city.

Bob and Virginia Weaver, Matt Weaver's grandparents, were Kentucky Fried Chicken franchisees, courtesy of a handshake agreement with Col. Harlan Sanders, the KFC founder.

"It'll be a fun, casual vibe," Weaver wrote.

During its meeting Monday, the Peoria Liquor Commission is expected to make a recommendation regarding approval of alcohol sales at the Radnor Road site. The City Council is to have final say, probably in late February.

