A man was arrested Tuesday night in the North Valley after he sustained a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

The incident happened about 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Northeast Monroe Street.

Police received an 11-round alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system. A male attempted to flee on foot from officers, according to police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

The man threw a gun while he was running, Dotson stated.

When officers apprehended him, they discovered he had a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect also was arrested, accused of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to Dotson, the suspect had outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions.