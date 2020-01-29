PEORIA — It was about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday and firefighters at Central House likely hadn't even had their first cup of coffee when the call came in.

A woman's water had broken, and firefighters were on their way for an emergency medical call to help the woman. They arrived in the 1900 block of North Peoria Avenue a few minutes later, recalled Peoria Fire Capt. Matt Tyler.

They arrived at the house, went to the back bedroom, and things started to happen quickly.

“As soon as we walked into the room, she said 'I need to push,'” Tyler said.

Tyler, a 24-year veteran of the Peoria Fire Department, paramedic Zach Fulford and others checked the woman's vitals and got some information. Within a minute or two, it was baby time.

Soon after that — and by soon, he meant within seconds — the head emerged, then the shoulders and then the baby was here.

They checked the newborn boy out and mom — both are fine. And then it was off to the hospital, where they were greeted by nurses. The firefighters walked the new mom up to her room and then left to prepare for the next call.

Tyler, 47, downplayed the entire incident. The father of two realizes it's a neat experience and one that leaves both the firefighters and the new mom excited and happy. But it's part of the job. Last year, he did the same thing, except in South Peoria when he was working out of Station 8 on Hurlburt Street.

There, it was a similar situation where they arrived and within minutes, left with a new baby en route to the hospital.

"It makes us feel good and it makes them feel good," he said. "It's a great part of the job."