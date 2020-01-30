PEORIA - Having trouble fitting heart-healthy activity into your life?

Learn a few tips from a cardiologist during “Snack with a Doc” at HyVee in Sheridan Village from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8.

The presentation is being held as part of National Heart Month in February. OSF HealthCare cardiologist Dr. Darrel Gumm will show how easy it can be to fit a quick workout into a busy day. Presentations will begin at 11:30 a.m. and run every half hour. Registration is requested at www.osfhealthcare.org/saint-francis/calendar/event/4766/.

The OSF Saint Francis Heart Team will also offer a variety of heart health education stations with blood pressure checks, healthy diet and exercise tips, CPR demonstrations and information on smoking cessation. Visitors will also get to build a take-home healthy soup recipe to make later.