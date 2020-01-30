City rivalries are big in junior high basketball.

What about when rivals meet in an Illinois Elementary School Association regional title game? Even bigger.

And how about when one rival is an underdog and sinks a 60-foot buzzer-beater to beat the top seed? Huge.

That's what happened Wednesday night when No. 6 seed Pekin Edison trailed top seed Pekin Broadmoor 23-22 with 0.4 seconds left in a Class 4A seventh-grade boys basketball IESA regional championship game at Canton Ingersoll.

Already setting himself for the heave, Drake Paul took an inbounds pass from Owen Gordon with less than a half-second remaining. Paul gathered the pass — and like a baseball outfielder making a throw to home plate — launched the ball from the opposite free throw line. His desperation shot cleared a pair of Broadmoor defenders, arched quickly down the court before it settled in the bottom of the net across the gymnasium.

"Amazing," Paul said after the game in an interview conducted by Edison eighth-grader Logan Booth, apparently an aspiring journalist who also shot the video. "The best feeling of my life, for sure."

Edison won the game 25-23, erasing a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter, according to Drake Paul's father, Adam.

"We were down the entire game," Adam Paul said. "Came back to tie it with one second left (and) got a foul. Sent them to the line for (one and bonus). They made one. Missed second. We got the board with 0.4 seconds left (and) called time out."

The rest is history. After the shot, Drake Paul leaped toward his teammates, who had run toward him near midcourt to celebrate. Many jumped around in joy as coaches held their heads in disbelief.

The video — shot by Booth — was posted on Facebook by Adam Paul. Dad had purchased a new camera on Wednesday, but it ran out of battery in the fourth quarter. In stepped Booth. Within hours of the posting, the video had been viewed nearly 10,000 times, shared more than 200 times, with nearly half as many comments.

Drake Paul ended the game with 11 points including the final heave. He's been wearing his Kobe Bryant jersey to each of the IESA regional games since the death of the legendary NBA player on Sunday. Dad snapped a picture of Drake standing outside the bus Wednesday night, sporting Bryant's No. 24.

Edison now has pulled off upsets over No. 3 seed Macomb on Saturday, host and No. 2 Ingersoll on Monday and finally No. 1 Broadmoor. Its sectional paring has yet to be determined.

"Just crazy," Adam Paul said.

Wes Huett is Journal Star sports editor. He can be reached at 686-3204 or whuett@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @WesHuett.