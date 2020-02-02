Editor's note: Katherine Prange, a high school teacher in Gillespie, attended the 75th anniversary liberation ceremony last week at Auschwitz.

It was cold, dark, and the camp was eerily lit during the 75th anniversary liberation ceremony. Even though the cold chilled our bones, and the lighting lent a disturbing glow to the night, there is still no way to understand the atrocities that occurred on this hallowed ground, and it amazes me still that survivors are willing to come back and face the worst part of their lives. Why? For many, the answer is simple — hear our story; make “Never again” a reality.

Seventy-five years ago, the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp was liberated by the Allied forces. For many, it wasn’t really a liberation, but rather an opening to a different life than originally planned. Eva Kor, a "Mengele twin" and Auschwitz survivor, struggled for years to find her place in a world that seemingly didn’t want her. Kor and other survivors have struggled to live in the aftermath that is/was Auschwitz and the Holocaust.

Through her “power” of forgiveness, Kor was able to share her story in the hopes that humanity would learn from the Holocaust. The fear that the world is becoming indifferent has prompted survivors to become more vocal in sharing their stories about what could happen if the world does nothing to stop increasing anti-Semitic activity in our world culture.

Two hundred survivors came to Auschwitz to commemorate liberation, with several speaking about their experiences, hopes and fears for the future. Benjamin Lesser, a Holocaust survivor, said, “I have returned so that I don’t forget any of the details of what happened to me, so I can keep the memories alive, and stop the world from acquiring amnesia.”

Many survivors fear their stories will not stand the test of time and are driven to share what is so important to them.

In a speech that was supposed to be read during the ceremony, Kor talked about work that needs to be done, writing, “Much of the world around us is in turmoil with hate crimes and anti-Semitic violence at a level not seen since World War II. It is, in part, due to the current world situation, that my active responsibility to share my memories in an effort to educate the world, with the hope that this education will keep another Auschwitz from happening, feels more urgent than ever.” She goes on to ask how we can “use our memories today to change the course of events for future generations living long past our own mortalities.” Her words echo those of other survivors.

It is their wish that we learn from the Holocaust and not remain indifferent to hatred. Survivor Marian Turski said that what happened during the Holocaust could also “happen in [your] country, in [your] land when the civil rights are broken, people do not obey the rights of minorities. ... Auschwitz did not fall suddenly from the sky.” He went on to say that it was a slow process that “approached” and happened. With the rise of anti-Semitism, it seems an almost urgent need on the part of survivors to tell their stories.

Part of Kor’s work was to bring people to Auschwitz every year to walk in her footsteps and learn her story. This is the first trip Candles Museum, which she opened in 1995 to honor her sister and other twin survivors, took without its lady in blue at the helm. Alex, her son, stepped up to lead this visit. He will forge his own path in promoting his mother’s voice, “power of forgiveness” and work. This is his legacy, and keeping her story alive is the hope of many survivors.

As I walked through Auschwitz, I tried to understand how a group of people could create a place for the sole purpose of killing others. During the cold, wintry, windy, sometimes rainy days of my short journey through the camps, I was relieved that I couldn't understand what possessed anyone to create an Auschwitz, but I was also very much aware of my role in bearing witness to what happened and my responsibility in helping those who suffered during the Holocaust by telling their stories and making “Never again” a greater possibility.

Prange holds a master of arts degree in Holocaust and genocide studies and a master of science degree in English education.