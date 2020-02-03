A fire Saturday night at a Woodford County residence killed six cats and a dog, according to authorities.

Crews were called about 9:30 p.m. to 211 N. Fourth St. in Secor, located between Eureka and El Paso. Heavy smoke and flames were seen emanating from the building.

The blaze was brought under control quickly, according to the Secor Fire Protection District. Its station is located across the street from the fire scene.

No residents nor firefighters were injured. The animals probably died from smoke inhalation, the fire district stated.

The El Paso and Eureka-Goodfield fire departments assisted their Secor colleagues. Secor has about 375 residents.