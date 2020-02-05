CREVE COEUR — Police believe a fugitive is hiding with the help of relatives.

Jackie Wright III is wanted on multiple felony charges, according to Creve Coeur police. The department has not specified the charges, his age or his address.

However, the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office has a pending arrest warrant for a Jackie Wright III, 37, of Creve Coeur. He is wanted on two felony charges: stalking, plus electronic harassment with a threat to kill. The warrant carries a bond of $7,500, meaning $750 would have to be posted for release from custody.

When first asking for the public's help in finding Wright about a month ago, police described him as "armed and dangerous." Further, at the time, Creve Coeur Police Chief Dale King said, "He’s mostly known for hitting and threatening women, apparently to make him feel big, so women should especially be careful around him.”

Since then, the department has received "numerous" tips regarding possible hideout locations, King said Wednesday. Officers from Creve Coeur and other municipalities have checked addresses in East Peoria, Peoria Heights, Mossville and Canton. Further, at businesses near those addresses, police have posted photos of Wright. So far, the search has hit a standstill.

"We believe that he is being aided in hiding from law enforcement by family members in an attempt to avoid taking responsibilities for his actions," King said. "In our experience, innocent men don’t run from and/or hide from the police if they feel as if they are falsely accused.

"The warrants are not going away, and they will be there when he is located, and he will ultimately have to answer to the courts for his actions."

Anyone with information about Wright is asked to call Creve Coeur police at (309) 699-9511 or Greater Peoria Area Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

