A house just outside Far North Peoria caught fire Thursday for the second time in less than 36 hours.

Firefighters again were called to West Blackberry Lane, where Tuesday night a two-story residence sustained about $175,000 in damage.

This time, a neighbor reported seeing smoke and flames about 5:30 a.m. at what remained of the house.

"It was already just ablaze," said the neighbor, who didn't want to be identified. "It's really unbelievable."

That also appeared to be the reaction of Jim Hanson, chief of the Dunlap Fire Protection District.

"There was extensive home damage beyond what was from two days ago," Hanson said. "There were flames throughout the attic area. It was pretty much involved again.

"We were out here two full days. We were here yesterday investigating. It was a full day and night without any issues. ... Security measures were mostly there."

The Peoria County Sheriff's Office had kept watch Tuesday night and early Wednesday, according to Hanson.

Firefighters from Chillicothe, Brimfield and Peoria assisted Dunlap crews Thursday. The blaze was brought under control in about 45 minutes, according to the Peoria Fire Department, which arrived there first.

A Peoria fire station is located at 2020 W. Wilhelm Road, about a three-minute drive from the Blackberry Lane address. That site is in unincorporated Medina Township, but on three sides Peoria borders the area.

Before 7 p.m. Tuesday, another neighbor saw flames emanating from a garage on the property. Within minutes, the fire had spread to the house.

Nobody was injured in either fire. At least five people occupied the house, according to Hanson, but none of them was there Thursday morning.

Hanson deemed the wood-framed, vinyl-sided residence a total loss. He wouldn't speculate about what might have caused the second fire.

"I just don't have a good answer," he said.

A representative of the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal was expected to visit the site again Thursday.

"It's up to the investigators now," Hanson said. "Now the insurance companies are really going to want to get more involved. They'll probably send a private investigator.

"It's probably a crime scene now."

A GoFundMe webpage has been established for a family that resided there.