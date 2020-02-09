New federal law designed to curb growing number of automated calls

They’re one of life’s true annoyances, and they’re becoming more frequent.

Robocalls, which are automatically dialed by a computer and deliver a prerecorded message, are on the rise across the country and in Illinois, according to a Federal Communications Commission report.

Phones in the 309 area code received 302,700 robocalls a day in January, according to the YouMail Robocall Index, which monitors robocalls nationwide. That's an average of 10 calls per person each month.

A new federal law is expected to bring relief to weary consumers.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, helped pass the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence, or TRACED, Act to crack down on the nuisance and strengthen protections for consumers.

In addition to helping increase enforcement, the bill would require that telephone carriers offer a number of protections to consumers, including call-authentication technology and opt-in or opt-out robocall blocking, at no additional charge.

“Illinoisans deserve common-sense solutions to everyday problems and that’s just what this bill offers,” Bustos said in a news release. “Unwanted and scam calls can range from annoying to predatory, and this legislation offers some relief. From helping step up enforcement, to delivering consumer protections, this bill is a strong step towards putting consumers back in control of their phones.”

The legislation would provide the FCC with more resources and authority to locate and crack down on robocallers. The bill also allows consumers to revoke consent they had previously given to receive calls and requires calls to have verified caller identification information associated with the call before it can be placed.

It extends the statute of limitations from one year to three years for callers in violation of robocall prohibitions.

Just how pervasive is the problem?

Using data from the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registry, the Chicago-based digital marketing agency Digital Third Coast analyzed complaints in every state to identify where the robocalls are occurring.

Among the findings:

• Robocalls have increased about 14% nationwide since 2015.

• Since 2015, Illinois has received the 12th most robocalls of any state: 1,234,968, or 9,607 per 100,000 residents.

• Illinois was the 15th hardest hit state in 2019. Illinois residents filed 234,401 robocall complaints, or 1,823 per 100,000 residents.

• 1,873 robocall complaints were filed in Peoria County in 2019. Peoria is ranked 13th out of 102 counties.

• 1,132 robocall complaints were filed in Tazewell County in 2019. Tazewell is ranked 17th out of 102 counties.

• 333 robocall complaints were filed in Henry County in 2019. Henry is ranked 32nd out of 102 counties.

• 313 robocall complaints were filed in Knox County in 2019. Knox is ranked 33rd out of 102 counties.

• 296 robocall complaints were filed in Woodford County in 2019. Woodford is ranked 34th out of 102 counties.

• 228 robocall complaints were filed in Fulton County in 2019. Fulton is ranked 46th out of 102 counties.

• 214 robocall complaints were filed in McDonough County in 2019. McDonough is ranked 49th out of 102 counties.

• 98 robocall complaints were filed in Warren County in 2019. Warren is ranked 68th out of 102 counties.

• 62 robocall complaints were filed in Marshall County in 2019. Marshall is ranked 78th out of 102 counties.

• 51 robocall complaints were filed in Mason County in 2019. Mason is ranked 82nd out of 102 counties.

• 16 robocall complaints were filed in Putnam County in 2019. Putnam is ranked 96th out of 102 counties.

• 13 robocall complaints were filed in Stark County in 2019. Stark is ranked 99th out of 102 counties.

Robocalls are “a constant complaint,” said Dennis Horton, regional director for the Better Business Bureau in Rockford.

“You can block the calls, but because these are robocalls, they’re computer generated," Horton said. "The number that the call is coming from isn’t the actual number you’re seeing. So, blocking that number, which is going to disappear soon, doesn’t help very much."

Passage of the TRACED Act is going to affect robocallers, especially when they’re faced with a $10,000 fine per call, Horton said.

Horton also urged people to go to donotcall.gov to register their phone number with the Do Not Call Registry.

“The Do Not Call Registry does work, and it works very well because legitimate businesses actually abide by the law,” he said. “The people who are doing the robocalls are crooks, and they are scammers. Their whole goal is to relieve you of your hard-earned money or to get you to turn over some personal or financial information to them that they’re going to use for some nefarious purpose.”

Chris Kaergard of the Journal Star contributed to this report.