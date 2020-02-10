Three Pekin Community High School seniors were recently selected for All-State ensembles by the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA).

Cellist Maddie Prichard and violinist Natalie Gibbs were named to the All-State Orchestra after auditions held Jan. 29 through Feb. 1 at the Peoria Civic Center. Jack Mansfield had to choose whether to compete as a violinist or a drummer, decided on the drum set, and was named to the state’s Honors Jazz ensemble.

“My older sister, Colleen, started (playing) the violin when she was six or seven,” said Mansfield. “Two other siblings also played, so I was sort of born into the violin. I had played violin for nine or 10 years before I started the drum set. But, it was something I could call mine.”

To qualify for ILMEA All-State ensembles, Pritchard, Gibbs and Mansfield auditioned at the District IV level last October. Mansfield had played the violin at ILMEA All-State concerts in 2018 and 2019 before putting away his bow in favor of a set of drumsticks for this year’s event. Prichard and her cello made a second appearance in a state level orchestra, while Gibbs made her state-level debut.

“It’s very humbling to know we have such talented musicians,” said Karli McCann, PCHS instrumental music program director. “I’m really proud of them and all their hard work. They’re the ones who put in the time outside of our rehearsals to be prepared. I’m lucky that I get to teach them and experience their music-making on a regular basis.”

All three PCHS All-State musicians began playing at an early age, and all have been involved with Pekin Public Schools District 108’s Suzuki Music Program. It was that program that first generated an interest in music for both Prichard and Gibbs.

“When I was five, the Suzuki Strings came to our school,” said Prichard. “They basically told us about their musical instruments and tried to get us to take lessons.”

Shortly after that visit, Prichard took up the cello and persevered until she achieved her All-State status. Gibbs’ musical origin story was very similar to Prichard’s: a visit to her kindergarten from Suzuki program musicians to stimulate her interest, and persistence in turning that interest into her current level of expertise.

“I saw this girl play the violin and when I got home, I told my mom that’s what I wanted to do, Gibbs recalled. “I started the violin shortly after that and I’ve done it ever since.”

Of the three musicians, Mansfield is the only one planning to continue studying music when he attends college. Both Prichard and Gibbs plan to attend Illinois Central College. Prichard’s ambition is to become a nurse, while Gibbs hopes to become a radiology technician.

Mansfield has been accepted to the Berklee School of Music in Boston; He has also auditioned for the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music; and has scheduled auditions at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., and Northern Illinois University.

“If I get my wish, I’ll be heading out the East Coast, spend four years gearing up for the scene there and hopefully do some networking,” he said. “(The Julliard School in New York City) was intimidating enough that I didn’t even apply. Julliard is perhaps one of the best (music schools) in the world.”