Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Western Illinois University has announced an apparent side effect of the legalization of recreational cannabis in this state.

You can't quite get a degree in it, but close.

Beginning with the fall semester later this year, the Macomb-based university is to offer a minor in cannabis production. During its meeting last week, the WIU Faculty Senate approved the new minor.

A new course, Cannabis Biology and Production, appears to be the centerpiece of the curriculum. According to a WIU news release, the course includes cannabis anatomy, physiology, breeding, commercial production and crop rotations, among other topics.

The instructor is scheduled to be Shelby Henning, a horticulture professor in the university's School of Agriculture. Most of the 18 to 19 credit hours in the minor are to be offered through that school.

Among existing courses that are to be part of the cannabis minor are introduction to horticulture, pest management and greenhouse and nursery management.

Cannabis-related jobs are among the fastest growing in the country, according to Forbes and cited by WIU.

"We're excited to be a part of this flourishing industry and providing in-demand and new academic opportunities for our students," WIU Interim President Martin Abraham stated.

"Because of or many years of work in alternative crops ... we are in a unique position to be at the forefront of cannabis studies."

Win Phippen, a WIU agriculture professor, has been conducting research on industrial hemp. The U.S. Farm Bill of 2014 legalized such research by state agriculture departments and universities.

Recently, Phippen expanded his research to cannabis.

"This new course and minor are perfect complements to our comprehensive agriculture degree program," stated Andy Baker, director of the WIU agriculture school.



It also is a pretty astute business decision by the WIU hierarchy.

For a long time now, things haven't been peachy keen on the WIU campus. The state-budget impasse of the mid-2010s helped starve the university of funding. Enrollment almost was halved.

Ex-WIU President Jack Thomas, who got a new job last week, was a lightning rod. A divided board of trustees decided not to hire Abraham on a permanent basis (at least for now) and instead to open a search.

Other reports suggested the racial climate on campus and in the Macomb community hasn't been all that great, either.

Regardless of how you feel about legalized marijuana — Nick in the Morning is skeptical at best — it doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon.

By offering an academic concentration in pot production, WIU is offering something unique. Something that might attract more students; in an age where schools are competing intensely for a dwindling number of high school seniors, every little bit helps.

The new minor also fits with WIU's agricultural roots and reputation.

All in all, it's a good move. And it's refreshing to report about additions rather than cuts and conflict at one of the major employers in west-central Illinois.

Homework in those classes should be interesting, to put it mildly.

Not quite as interesting is the song heard on the way to work, unfortunately.