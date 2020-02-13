Dueling Pianos

What: Howl 2 Go dueling pianos will perform a Valentine’s Day show, which includes a dinner buffet, at Red Rock in Morton.

When: Friday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m.

Where: Red Rock, 332 Detroit Ave., Morton, Ill.

Cost: $40

Brushville

What: Brushville, hailing from Normal, Ill., will bring their upbeat live show to Valentine’s Day dinner at the Tin Lizard Bar and Grill.

When: Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.

Where: Tin Lizard Bar and Grill, 21 Blackjack Blvd., East Peoria, Ill.

Cost: No additional cost for entertainment

Funko Pop and Collectibles Swap

What: Collectors and sellers rejoice. GameStop is hosting a pop-up collectibles trade and sell event this weekend in East Peoria.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 12 to 4 p.m.

Where: GameStop, 201 River Rd, East Peoria, Ill.

Cost: Free to attend

Paint Nite

What: Local artist Brooke McClaskey talks you through making your own masterpiece at a paint party at Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Davis Bros. Pizza, 2402 E Washington St., East Peoria, Ill.

Cost: $30

4-H Clover Clinic

What: 4-H Clover Clinic is a large multi-project workshop day for youth ages 8 to 18. It is designed to give participants a chance to experience many different project areas. Classes are hands-on and taught by volunteers with expertise in their respective areas.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Where: Illinois Central College, 1 College Dr., East Peoria, Ill.

Cost: $15