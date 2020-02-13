Good morning, troops. It's Thursday, Feb. 13.

As of about 6 a.m., snow still was falling at the Nick in the Morning home office in North Peoria. As odd as this is to say, conditions don't seem as bad as predicted.

Yes, the snowfall has been pretty much on target. A total of 3.5 inches was recorded Wednesday at the Peoria international airport, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

But it also appeared relative warmth helped keep the total a bit lower than it probably would have been otherwise. Arterial thoroughfares in Peoria also appeared in better shape than the snowfall might suggest.

Abingdon, Morton, Pekin and Williamsfield each reported 3 inches of snow as of Wednesday night, according to the Weather Service. Manito reported 2.5 inches. Canton, Eureka, Knoxville and Princeton each reported 2 inches.

Snow and flurries were expected to diminish between 10 a.m. and noon. Then was to come the cold.

Temperatures were to drop steadily, to about 8 degrees by 5 p.m., and reach a low of minus-4 sometime early Friday. The high temp Friday was expected to be about 15.

Wind-chill values might be as low as minus-17 Thursday night and Friday. So much for breaking the back of winter. But by Saturday, temperatures should return to the high 30s and low 40s.

In rural areas, the snowfall and subsequent blowing and drifting prompted some school districts to cancel on-site classes Thursday.

Among school districts not in brick-and-mortar session:

• Bushnell-Prairie City District 170

• Canton Union District 66

• Carthage Elementary District 317

• Cuba District 3

• Deer Creek-Mackinaw District 701

• El Paso-Gridley District 11

• Fieldcrest District 6, Minonk

• Flanagan-Cornell District 74

• Illini West High School District 307, Carthage

• LaHarpe Elementary District 347

• Lewistown District 97

• Macomb District 185

• Midland District 7, Varna

• Monmouth-Roseville District 238

• Olympia District 16, Stanford

• Schuyler-Industry District 5, Rushville

• Spoon River Valley District 4, London Mills

• West Prairie District 103, Colchester

Schools in the Astoria, Elmwood, Farmington and Princeville districts were operating on a two-hour delay. So was the Table Grove-based VIT district. Mason City-based Illini Central was operating on a 90-minute delay.

We'll plan to update the closing list as the morning progresses.