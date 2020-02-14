WEST PEORIA — A gas station clerk refused to give change to a customer, sparking a series of events that lead to two arrests.

At 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4, a 31-year-old Hanna City woman went to buy cigarettes at Freedom Oil, 2631 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria. After she paid for the cigarettes, the clerk would not give her the change back, according to a report by the Peoria County Sheriff's Office. The report did not specify the amount of change, but it apparently included coins.

The clerk explained that she would give the change only to her ex-boyfriend, who was in the customer's car. The clerk "believed it was his money," the report stated.

The customer went to the car and explained the situation. The man, who had broken up with the clerk two days earlier, went into the store to get the change. Inside, the two argued before he turned to leave.

He told police that as he left, the clerk threw the change at him, plunking him in the back of his head and neck, the report stated. He said he did not have any bruises from the coins.

The clerk told police nothing about throwing the coins. However, security footage showed her throwing "items" at him, the report stated.

The clerk, a 26-year-old form Peoria, was arrested and transported to the Peoria County Jail. She was booked on a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

Meantime, deputies discovered that the customer — who had made the call to summon police to the gas station — was wanted in Tazewell County for failing to appear in court on a misdemeanor cannabis charge. She also was arrested and taken to the jail, but in a different patrol car.