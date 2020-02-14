Good morning, troops. It's Friday, Feb. 14.

On this Valentine's Day, you might want to snuggle a little extra long or extra hard. Baby, it's cold outside.

The official temperature as of about 6 a.m. in Peoria was minus-7 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln. But the wind chill makes it feel like it's minus-15.

In case you're wondering, that actual temp is not a record low for this date. In 1905, the mercury shrunk to minus-15.

The official low temp for Thursday was minus-2, recorded just before midnight. On Feb. 13, 1905, it was minus-26. For four days in a row that year, the low temp was in minus-double digits.

And they didn't have furnaces back then, at least not like we have now. Count your blessings, right?

Snow precipitated the most recent cold. The storm that struck central Illinois on Wednesday dumped 3.5 inches of snow on Peoria, officially, and similar totals elsewhere.

Best as we can tell, the area clubhouse leader was Pekin, where 4.5 inches of snow was recorded. Or was it "were" recorded?

Either way, most of it will be gone by the beginning of next week, most likely. That's because a big warmup is on the way.

The high temperature Friday in Peoria is expected to reach 18 degrees. But the high Saturday should be 37, with 42 expected Sunday and 45 and rain Monday, Washington's Birthday.

Spring has sprung? Don't count on it, but it won't be long. Right?

The weather caused some area school districts to cancel in-building classes Friday. Peoria Public Schools announced Thursday night it would be closed Friday.

Peoria Notre Dame High School also is closed, as are most Catholic elementary schools in town.

Other area public-school districts not in brick-and-mortar session Friday include:

• Bushnell-Prairie City District 170

• Carthage Elementary District 317

• El Paso-Gridley District 11

• Hartsburg-Emden District 21

• Havana District 126

• Illini West High School District 307, Carthage

• LaHarpe Elementary District 347

• Midwest Central District 191, Manito

• West Prairie District 103, Colchester

The Princeton High School district was to operate on a two-hour delay. The Stanford-based Olympia district was to begin classes one hour late.

We'll continue to update this list Friday morning. In the meantime, here's hoping the song heard on the way to work is a weather harbinger.