On this week’s episode of the Under the Dome podcast the State Journal-Register’s Bernard Schoenburg and Doug Finke discuss what to expect from Gov. JB Pritzker's upcoming budget address, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is scheduled to meet with Illinois House Republicans in regards to the tax structure for a Chicago casino, Illinois lawmakers push for a "Fair Maps" redistricting amendment, how the field for the primary election for the democratic presidential nominee is shaping up in Illinois and Illinois Supreme Court Justice and former Chicago Bears kicker Robert R. Thomas announces his retirement.

