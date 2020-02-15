Hey, American travelers! Readers here know where you should visit.

USA Today, which is owned by the same company as the Journal Star, is compiling a special travel section highlighting tourism gems off the beaten path. To represent all of Illinois, the Journal Star has been tabbed to submit an entry. As such, last Sunday I asked for help from readers: though I tossed out a few ideas, I also asked for suggestions.

As expected, responses included cracks about Peoria. Not as expected, many such comments were nasty. A small sample:

Roger: “Nothing here for you unless you’re an alcoholic.”

Ian: “U-Haul seems to be a very popular location.”

Shauna: “Hate it all.”

Jokes are one thing, but this negativity was bitter and sharp. Peoria might not be Utopia, but a few people “hate” it? Or, as some folks stated, Peoria looks best “in my rear-view mirror”?

Mind you, such comments came with no constructive criticism, just malice. And the thing is, if you truly “hate” it here, I don’t believe there are any tall walls or armed guards stretched along city limits to keep you from leaving.

And if you’re about to make a comment about how you “have to” stay in Peoria, save it. Whatever your reasons to be here, including any bad decisions made in a messed-up the past, you still don't have to be miserable — or, worse, foist your misery on others. And even if you choose to be miserable, that’s not Peoria’s fault. It's your choice, your fault.

OK, we’re done with the sermon. Let’s move on to sunnier suggestions. Here is a small sampling:

Anne: I like to take friends on the sculpture walk, starting with Richard Pryor, and ending at the unique restaurant Thyme.

John: The Illinois River, so many memories of growing up in and on the river, and the music and festivals on the riverfront really make Peoria great!

Tim: A pizza tour starting with Agatucci's.

Johnny: I would rate the Peoria Heights Tower as the No. 1 local attraction, for the views. You can see the lake, lots of greenery and the neighborhood. I can't believe we don't promote that tower more. I'm a big fan.

All of those make for a great visit, but I’m not sure if any burst with a “wow” factor impressive enough alone to draw visitors from, say, Walla Walla — or even Waukegan. Then again, I always think the tower’s giant woodpecker is worth a glimpse, and any sight-seeing would be made better with some take-out Agatucci’s.

Of a great many other suggestions, two — West Peoria’s Fourth of July Parade, Peoria’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade — are definitely worth checking out, especially as I’m always amazed whenever long-time locals say they’re never attended either. But if we were to pick either as the entry for USA Today, that’d be like saying, “Hey, America: there’s exactly one day a year worth coming to Peoria!” Not a good message.

One idea might get more traction in the future: Bishop Sheen’s resting place, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. For sure, Catholic faithful will head there. But if headway is ever made toward beatification and sainthood, it would become more of a destination.

Another great notion outside of last week’s options: Wildlife Prairie Park. I think the place is great, as the park is a unique mix of a zoo (bison, cougar, elk and many other animals) and a sprawling nature preserve, a combination found nowhere else in Illinois and in only a few other spots nationally. But just as a lot of folks take the place for granted, I simply forgot about it when compiling last week’s list. If USA Today were to allow more than one destination per state, I’d but Wildlife Prairie Park as second runner-up, behind the two reader favorites.

At No. 2: the East Peoria Festival of Lights. Yes, it’s a limited attraction, running not even two full months a year. But, as readers raved, it’s a first-rate attraction, offering the kind of spectacle you rarely encounter elsewhere.

And now, at No. 1, drumroll please …

“It's hands down Grandview Drive,” as reader Tom said. And he’s right: readers overwhelmingly picked Grandview Drive — part of the Peoria Park District — as the local gem worthy of nationwide recommendation

As Tom further stated, “I can't imagine anyone from our area not making it a must-see for visitors. I recollect years back taking two then-young nieces up there. One commented, ‘This is like being in an airplane.’ Her sister agreed, saying, ‘Peoria has so many beautiful hills.’

“Our bi-coastal society uses Peoria as a joke target and no doubt thinks we are all a bunch of flatland Midwest boobkins residing here. What a wake-up call it would be to have this astoundingly beautiful and unique spot featured nationally.”

Perhaps you’re reading this and thinking, “Grandview Drive? Ho-hum.” That’s likely because you haven’t paused lately to pull over, get out of your car and take in a panoramic view of the Illinois River Valley.

Plus, as another reader named John points out, it’s always good to turn your head to the other side of the wending roadway. “Grandview wins all the time. That is the first place I take visitors to our fine city. People are always struck by the amazing river views, and the enormity and unique design of the homes.”

As reader Jennifer points out, you don’t need much to make a visit perfect: “A picnic basket and a cooler on a warm sunny day.”

Then again, all seasons offer alternate upsides. In spring or any warm-enough time, you can hike along 1.75 miles of sidewalk. In autumn, the trees become resplendent with changing colors. Soon thereafter, the scenery changes to a bare, stark contrast of a winter’s day. And at Christmastime, many of those homes get dressed up in stately sparkle.

Meantime, toward the southern end, there’s a park for kids and a pavilion for gatherings. At the base of the drive, history buffs can examine the World War Soldiers and Sailors of Averyville Monument, a 25-foot memorial to Averyville veterans of World War I.

If all that's not enough, there's a sideways connection worth investigating. Frederic J. Klein, who helped develop Grandview Drive and designed several residences there, also had a hand in designing the Madison Theater, the Apollo Theatre, Glen Oak Park and Springdale Cemetery Mausoleum. Plus, he created the Japanese Bridge in lower Bradley Park, a unique Peoria attraction. After Grandview Drive, a newcomer could take another drive and see all that.

Plus, there's one more important thing to mention about Grandview Park, and this is no small selling point to tourists: It's free. All that wonderment won't cost you a dime.

Free, peaceful and breathtaking. What more could you want on vacation?

