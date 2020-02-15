Abraham Lincoln was a master at using words to motivate and inspire.

Now his words will be part of a new sculpture honoring the 16th president at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum announced Wednesday, Lincoln's 211th birthday.

An advisory panel will help the presidential library and the sculptor decide which words the sculpture will include. The public also will have a chance to share ideas through social media, according to ALPLM officials.

“Beacon of Endurance” was designed by B.J. Krivanek of the Chicago firm Krivanek+Breaux/Art+Design. When completed, the obelisk will stand at the museum’s southeast corner, at the intersection of Jefferson and Seventh streets. The sculpture is 24 feet, 10 inches tall and slightly tilted “to suggest human and constitutional traumas and vulnerabilities,” Krivanek said, in a press release.

The bottom, where Lincoln quotes will be inscribed, will weather and rust over time. Above that, in impervious stainless steel, will be individual words about Lincoln’s character and principles.

At night, the structure will project “societal ideals and issues onto the museum walls, to become a beacon of American endurance through decades of history that is still unfolding,” Krivanek said.

The project is expected to cost $223,000 and is funded by the Illinois Capital Development Board’s Art-in-Architecture program.

“We are excited to bring this important work to our site,” said Lance Tawzer, exhibits director at the ALPLM and one of the people who selected Krivanek+Breaux’s proposal. “The sculpture will identify the museum to people approaching from the east and, more importantly, inspire reflection and discussion about Lincoln for generations to come.”