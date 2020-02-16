Family bingo event

PEORIA HEIGHTS — A family-friendly bingo event will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Peoria Heights Congregational Church, 4906 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. One lucky winner will receive a magnificent surprise. For more information, call 685-7649.

Community soup supper

EUREKA — The annual Families Helping Families Soup Supper will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 904 E. Reagan Drive, Eureka. The menu will consist of a variety of soups, fresh baked bread, cornbread and beverages. There is no cost for the meal, but a good-will donation is recommended.

Trivia night

GERMANTOWN HILLS — Metamora Park Foundation's Cabin Fever Trivia Night will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Parish Hall, 424 Lourdes Church Road, Germantown Hills. Cost is $35 per person. Admission will include prizes, food and a cash bar. For more information, call 369-3061 or email meghanpeterson@metamoraparkfoundation.org or emilypoints@metamoraparkfoundation.org.

Library bingo night

DEER CREEK — The Deer Creek District Library is holding its third annual bingo fundraiser to raise funds for new carpeting from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the library, 203 E. 1st Ave., Deer Creek. Advance tickets are now available at the library and are $10 for adults and includes two bingo cards and free admission for one child aged 12 and under and $5 for children and includes one bingo card. Tickets at the door are $12 for adults and $6 for children. Extra cards will be available for $1 each and snacks, desserts and bottled water will also be available.

Hibernation celebration

WASHINGTON — The Yellow Bear Foundation will hold their first ever Hibernation Celebration to raise awareness for Primary Immunodeficiency diseases from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 29 at Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington. Activities include CrossFit Kids, art projects, a live DJ, snacks, face painting, photo booth, an ice sculpture demonstration and special character appearances. Admission is free, but advance registration is required at https://bit.ly/2NsZ6M7. To enter a prize drawing, bring a new toy donation for OSF Child Life.

Wine & Whiskers

PEORIA HEIGHTS — The Peoria Humane Society will hold its sixth annual Wine & Whiskers fundraiser March 6 at the Trailside Event Center in Peoria Heights. Doors open at 5 p.m., with activities continuing until 8 p.m. The event includes hors d'oeuvres, a wine pull, a cash bar, live and silent auctions, live music and a special guest appearance by some adorable feline friends. Advance tickets are $50 and are available online at www.peoriahs.org. Tickets will be $55 at the door. Proceeds benefit Peoria Humane Society projects.

