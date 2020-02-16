On the same day U.S. President Donald Trump proposed to cut a student loan forgiveness program in his budget plan, a state senator pushed for Congress to add farming to the list of professions under that program.

Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, introduced Senate Resolution 992 last week. It urges Congress to add farming to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program to help attract students to agriculture.

Farmers are struggling to replenish the aging industry, Bennett noted. In 2017, farmers 65 years and older increased to outnumber farmers younger than 35 years old by a 6-to-1 ratio, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest census data released last year.

Professionals in PSLF, including government organizations and nonprofits, can have their student debt fully forgiven after making 10 years' worth of monthly payments while working full-time.

Farmers are being forced to retire at older ages because fewer people are entering the line of work, according to USDA data. Bennett says that’s not a sustainable model and he’s trying to figure out small things that can help restore the profession, like relieving student debt.

“We can’t make input costs cheaper or land prices cheaper, but we can make sure that someone has gone to school and learned all the very complicated things that they need to be a successful farmer, but then, that the loan from getting the education won’t prohibit them from doing what they love,” Bennett said.

Even if Congress doesn’t decide to add farming to the program, Bennett said the intention is to spark a conversation in Washington D.C. He said he’ll reach out to Illinois’ U.S. delegates so they are aware of the proposal. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, sits on the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee.

“Hopefully some of them have positions, for example the agriculture committee; they can use that to highlight this issue. But they (Congress) may not be aware of the fact that there are fewer people going into farming now,” said Bennett, the General Assembly’s Senate Agriculture Committee chairman.

Jonathan Coppess, a professor and director of the Gardner Agricultural Policy and the Bock Agriculture Law/Policy programs at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, commended Bennett’s effort to open the discussion, but said if the end result is only forgiving student loans, there might be missed opportunities.

Coppess thinks there will be pushback because of the broadness of “forgiving anybody that goes into farming” of their student debt and thinks it should be tied more to public service, for example, for those who donate portions of their production.

He also pointed to the disparities between those who inherit profitable farms and those who start from scratch.

“There may be some value in (forgiving the loan), but I think you’d want to be careful. If my dad has 5,000 acres and all kinds of equipment and I had my loan forgiven, that’s a very different situation than if I am starting a local farmer’s market kind of farm,” Coppess said.

Waiting 10 years to forgive a loan also might not do much for a new farmer, he said. Having upfront capital is essential to getting started.

“The toughest time to pay back your student loans is right out of college,” Coppess said.

Bennett said someone just out of college is not likely to start a new farm right away and they will usually come back to a family farm. But his hope is that after 10 years of getting their feet wet, they would be ready to take over the family operation or buy out a different one.

“They’re going to need every dollar they have for a farm loan or to buy out the older farmer and they won’t be burdened down with student debt that would prohibit them from doing that,” Bennett said.

Trump has proposed to eliminate the PSLF program in all four of his yearly budget plans.

Contact Kade Heather: kheather@sj-r.com, 217-782-3095, twitter.com/kade_heather.