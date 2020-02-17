A trio of men ransacked a Central Peoria house and shot a dog late last week, according to authorities.

The incident took place about 1 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 1100 block of West Thrush Avenue.

According to police, the men kicked in one of the doors to the residence and shot a dog that was inside. The house was occupied at the time.

It wasn't known what was taken from the house. Aside from the dog, there were no injuries.

The dog survived and was transported to emergency veterinary care, according to police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

Police were investigating the incident.