Longtime Tazewell County Democratic Party Chairwoman Shirley Houghton has died.

First elected in 1988 to the position, the Morton native served until just recently in the job. Her passing prompted a tribute by Peoria County Democrats, who held their annual Presidents Day Dinner on Monday. A post on the group's Facebook page says she will "surely be missed by all those who knew her and loved her. A beautiful lady inside and out..."

Her work also drew praise from the statewide Democratic County Chairs' Association head, Kristina Zahorik.

“Illinois Democrats lost an amazing woman yesterday. We mourn the death of Shirley Houghton and extend our deepest sympathies," she said in a statement. "... She was one of the first women to step up and be elected into a leadership role within the Democratic Party. I stand on her shoulders and benefit from the groundwork she laid. I will be forever grateful to her legacy.

"Shirley was a friend to everyone and a dedicated Party Builder, often traveling well outside Tazewell County to support Democrats. On behalf of every Democratic County Chair, Democratic Precinct Committeeperson, and Democrat in Illinois, we send our condolences and grateful thanks to her family and friends,” Zahorik added.

In her years in the post, Houghton was among those attending 1996 inauguration festivities for President Bill Clinton.

"To me," Houghton told the Journal Star at the time, "seeing the swearing-in is the highlight. It makes you proud to be an American, and when you realize you're there, you feel fortunate to be a part of it. With the Capitol decked out in flags and bunting, it's spectacular."