Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, Feb. 18.

North Peoria soon will have one less Italian dining option, it appears.

PVII Italian Restaurant at 8305 N. Allen Road is to cease operations Feb. 29, according to a post on the establishment's Facebook page.

No specific reason was given for the closing.

"Things have changed for us and our focus is different now," the post stated. "The world has changed, we have gotten older and priorities change.

"We will miss all our amazing loyal customers ... but our focus is our family right now."

Owners Josh and Amy Utech opened PVII about a decade ago. It's the successor to Ponte Vecchio, the Italian restaurant the Utechs operated until 2009 at Sheridan Village shopping center.

In 2015, the Journal Star gave PVII a positive review. Nick in the Morning has given it a similar imprimatur, albeit not in any form of print. We'll miss the rollatini, among other things.

We come from a restaurant-business family, so we know what a tough gig it can be. Here's hoping the best for the Utechs going forward. And here's hoping their Allen Road restaurant doesn't stay vacant for long.

That only leaves a few weeks to hop in the song heard on the way to work and stop by for supper.