HENRY — Travelers wanting to stay overnight in or near the Henry area will soon have another option in the form of an Airbnb rental at a local graphic design and screen-printing business.

Both the Zoning Board of Appeals and City Council voted recently to approve a special use permit for Klein Design Inc. to convert some space in the company’s building at 515 Lincoln St. to be used for that purpose.

The building, which was purchased in 2014 from an agribusiness that relocated to a spot out on Illinois Route 29, has a bathroom and locker area in the rear that is being renovated for the rental purpose, said CEO Mark Klein. It will have a separate entrance and plenty of parking, according to information presented at Monday’s council meeting.

Klein said the original intention had been to remodel the area as lodging quarters for production teams who sometimes come to Henry from out of state for projects. But as he himself began to rely increasingly on Airbnbs and similar services for his own business travel, he concluded that creating one in Henry could offer a useful service to others as well as helping to return the investment in renovation.

“As I stayed at Airbnbs, I thought I could do that here,” he said in an interview. “It’s really kind of exciting. There’s nothing like it here in town.”

Airbnb is perhaps the best known among online or app-based services that aim to connect travelers with property-owners who offer rentals ranging from single rooms to entire homes for varying periods of time. There were 146 places listed in Peoria on Wednesday.

There will be just one rental unit at Henry, but the size and configuration haven’t been finalized yet, Klein said. For instance, it might be all on one level or divided between two floors, he added.

But it will be generally similar to extended stay lodging, including a kitchen area with microwave and refrigerator, Klein pointed out.

“It could be anywhere between 300 and 500 square feet (in addition to the bathroom),” he said.

Klein said he hasn’t really looked into the details of listing a property with Airbnb. But barring anything that would prevent that, he’s expecting to list it there as well as possibly similar sites such as HomeAway.

“I’ve used both of those,” Klein said.

The construction work has been largely on hold pending city approval of the project, Klein sad. But with that now in hand, he hopes to finalize the design and get the work done in time to open this spring.

“I would hope it would be a month, maybe two months at most,” he said. “It all depends on the contractor.”

