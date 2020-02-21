PEORIA — A mainstay in the local entertainment scene for years, Pitch Karaoke Bar has abruptly shut its doors.

Neither the owner nor manager of the business, 631 W. Main St., could be reached for comment. But Clay Dobelstein, who owns the host building, says Pitch closed this month. He declined to discuss why.

However, if Dobelstein has his way, the site will sing again.

"We're hoping to keep it a karaoke bar with new ownership," he said. "We don't know who that might be yet."

Pitch opened in 2012, replacing the Elbo Room, also a karaoke bar. Pitch was named as the favorite Peoria karaoke bar in the Journal Star's "Best of the Best" readership poll in 2016 and 2017.