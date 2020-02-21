On this week’s episode of the Under the Dome podcast the State Journal-Register’s Bernard Schoenburg and Doug Finke get into Gov. JB Pritzker's budget address including a large portion of spending increases that could be reduced or outright disappear if voters don’t approve the graduated income tax proposal in November. They also touch on President Trump commuting the prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Subscribe to the Under the Dome podcast: Apple Podcasts - Google Play - Spotify - Sticher